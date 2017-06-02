Singapore May factory output up 5.0 pct y/y on electronics strength
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.
(Corrects spelling of minister's first name)
KINSHASA, June 2 Democratic Republic of Congo has not recorded a new case of Ebola in the past 21 days - the maximum incubation period for the disease - and has now begun a period of heightened monitoring, the health minister said on Friday.
"At this stage, we can say that the spread of the epidemic has been brought under control, and that's thanks to the quality of national and international experts dispatched to the zone," Oly Ilunga Kalenga told reporters in the capital Kinshasa.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Alison Williams)
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent