KINSHASA Aug 24 Two out of eight cases tested
in an outbreak of deadly fever in the north of the Democratic
Republic of Congo were positive for the Ebola virus, Health
Minister Felix Kabange Numbi said on Sunday.
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that at least
70 people had died in an outbreak of hemorrhagic gastroenteritis
in Congo's northern Equateur province. A WHO spokesman had said
the outbreak was not Ebola.
