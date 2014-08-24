(Adds quote from minister, details)
KINSHASA Aug 24 Democratic Republic of Congo
declared an Ebola outbreak in its northern Equateur province on
Sunday after two out of eight cases tested came back positive
for the deadly virus, Health Minister Felix Kabange Numbi said.
A mysterious disease has killed dozens of people in Equateur
in recent weeks but the World Health Organization had said on
Thursday it was not Ebola.
"I declare an Ebola epidemic in the region of Djera, in the
territory of Boende in the province of Equateur," Kabange Numbi
told a news conference.
The region lies about 1,200 km (750 miles) north of the
capital Kinshasa.
Numbi said that one of the two cases that tested positive
was for the Sudanese strain of the disease, while the other was
a mixture between the Sudanese and the Zaire strain -- the most
lethal variety. The outbreak in West Africa that has killed at
least 1,427 people in West Africa since March is the Zaire
strain.
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that the
disease which had killed at least 70 people in Equateur was a
kind of hemorrhagic gastroenteritis.
A WHO spokesperson said the U.N. health agency could not
confirm the results of the tests announced on Sunday, which were
carried out by the Congolese authorities.
(Reporting by Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Writing by Daniel
Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)