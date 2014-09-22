KINSHASA, Sept 22 An outbreak of the deadly
Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo, unrelated to the
epidemic in West Africa, is "almost over" with no new cases
detected for several days, Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo
said.
The government body coordinating the response to Ebola
released data on Monday showing Congo had recorded 68 cases in
Equateur province since August. Four previously suspected cases
had tested negative, but one new case was added.
Congo has registered 41 deaths from its outbreak.
"Ebola outbreak in DRC almost over," Matata Ponyo said on
his official Twitter account. "No new case recorded for nearly
10 days."
Unlike West African states, Congo has experience fighting
Ebola. However, aid workers are likely to be cautious about
declaring victory over the disease after governments in West
Africa appeared to downplay the threat of the virus there in the
early stages of the outbreak.
A spokesman for French medical charity Medecins Sans
Frontieres, which has some 40 aid workers helping Congo fight
the illness, said it was not in a position to say whether the
disease was under control.
The Ebola outbreak in Congo was first declared in the Djera
area of the province of Equateur on Aug. 24. Unlike the crisis
in West Africa, the disease is contained in distant, thickly
forested regions with low population density.
West Africa's Ebola outbreak began in Guinea's southeast and
the government said several times it was controlling the
disease, however it gradually spread into the capital, Conakry,
and then into neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Nigeria and Senegal recorded cases but appear to have
contained the disease.
The World Health Organisation says over 2,800 people have
now been killed, about half of all those infected. Experts say
the number of cases is likely to exceed 20,000 before the
disease can be brought under control.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by David Lewis and Crispian
Balmer)