GENEVA Nov 21 The World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Friday that an outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo was over after no people showed symptoms for two incubation periods since the last case.

The outbreak was separate from the one spreading in West Africa,

"Having reached that 42-day mark, the Democratic Republic of Congo is now considered free of Ebola transmission," the WHO said in a statement.

There were 49 deaths out of 66 people infected in the remote northwestern Equateur province, authorities said last week.

