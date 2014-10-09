WASHINGTON Oct 9 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday agreed to release $700 million more to fight Ebola from the Defense Department's request to shift $1 billion in war funds, bringing the total so far to $750 million.

The additional funds were released following briefings from Pentagon officials this week after a handful of lawmakers had limited the funding shift to just $50 million until they received more information about plans to deploy up to 4,000 U.S. troops to West Africa to fight the disease

"This week, the committee received briefings in which the DoD estimates, based upon prior humanitarian relief efforts they will require $750 million for the first six months of the mission," said House Armed Services Committee Chairman Howard "Buck" McKeon said in a statement. (Reporting By David Lawder)