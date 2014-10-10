(Adds details on senator's objections, military mission)
WASHINGTON Oct 10 The U.S. Defense Department
won permission to shift $750 million in war funds to fight Ebola
in West Africa as a Republican senator on Friday lifted his
remaining objections to the transfer.
The action by Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma will give the
Pentagon enough funding for about six months of operations in
West Africa, including the deployment of up to 4,000 troops and
the establishment some 17 Ebola treatment facilities with 100
beds each.
But key members of Congress are still withholding about $250
million of the Obama administration's original request to shift
$1 billion to the Ebola effort under an arcane procedure known
as a "reprogramming request."
Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services
Committee, had raised objections over the lack of a coherent
Ebola strategy, insufficient details on protections to keep U.S.
military staff from being exposed to the deadly virus, and lack
of a plan to transfer the effort to "a more appropriate entity."
"After careful consideration, I believe that the outbreak has
reached a point that the only organization in the world able to
provide the capabilities and speed necessary to respond to this
crisis is the U.S. military," Inhofe said in a statement.
He joined two senior Republicans in the U.S. House of
Representatives who had agreed to the $750 million shift on
Thursday. Democratic leaders on the House and Senate Armed
Services committees and Appropriations defense subcommittees had
voiced no objections to the funding request.
But Inhofe said he could not support an indefinite
commitment of U.S. troops to the Ebola mission in West Africa.
"Because of the failure of the Obama administration to
responsibly and strategically plan in advance for how the U.S.
will be involved in West Africa, it will be difficult for me to
support any further last-minute funding requests using military
resources," he added. "That is why I have insisted another more
appropriate funding source be identified for operations beyond
six months."
