WASHINGTON Oct 14 White House Budget Director
Shaun Donovan has urged speed in deploying U.S. funds to fight
Ebola, including the remaining $250 million in requested Defense
Department funds under review by key lawmakers.
In a letter to leaders of the House Appropriations
Committee, Donovan said committing funds in small increments
would have risked slowing the U.S. response to the crisis and
raising costs.
"The rapid spread of the Ebola virus in West Africa shows
that time is of the essence. Given the nature of this crisis,
every minute counts," Donovan wrote in the Oct. 10 letter to
House Appropriations Chairman Harold Rogers and ranking member
Nita Lowey.
"The faster we can achieve scale, the faster we can bring
under control the spread of a virus that replicates at
tremendous speed," he said.
Key committee leaders last week approved $750 million of a
$1 billion Pentagon request to shift war funds to combat the
virus in West Africa.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)