(Adds details on)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Oct 14 White House Budget Director
Shaun Donovan pressed U.S. lawmakers to speed up funds to fight
Ebola, including the remaining $250 million in requested Defense
Department money under review.
In a letter to leaders of the House of Representatives
Appropriations Committee, Donovan said a quick U.S. response was
essential to containing the crisis in West Africa.
"The rapid spread of the Ebola virus in West Africa shows
that time is of the essence. Given the nature of this crisis,
every minute counts," Donovan wrote in the Oct. 10 letter to
Appropriations Chairman Harold Rogers and ranking Democrat Nita
Lowey.
"The faster we can achieve scale, the faster we can bring
under control the spread of a virus that replicates at
tremendous speed," he said in the letter obtained by Reuters.
Key committee leaders last week approved $750 million of a
$1 billion Pentagon request to shift war funds to combat the
virus in West Africa. The $750 million is enough to support the
U.S. military mission for about six months.
In responses to questions about the U.S. government's Ebola
efforts from Rogers and Lowey, the Obama administration said the
Pentagon funds would be used to build up to 17 Ebola treatment
centers and set up a logistical operation to deploy medical
personnel and supplies across the three countries most affected,
Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.
The military mission would train up to 500 local medical
personnel per week and support international medical staff.
The administration said more than 35 donor countries have so
far pledged "upwards of $690 million" to the international Ebola
response, including $400 million from the World Bank and $150
million from the African Development Bank and $130 million from
the International Monetary Fund. It said the United Kingdom will
establish 700 Ebola treatment bets in Sierra Leone, while France
will provide a hospital facility in Guinea.
The responses to Rogers and Lowey also included details on
medical efforts to keep American troops from contracting the
deadly virus, a concern voiced by lawmakers as they considered
the funding shift. Military personnel will complete
pre-deployment health assessments and training, be monitored for
exposure throughout their deployment, including twice-a-day
temperature checks and assessments of risks.
They will be monitored for 21 days after leaving the region.
Those who develop symptoms will be evaluated, quarantined
and evacuated to the United States.
The Obama administration also committed to providing weekly
and monthly reporting on funding and obligations for its Ebola
effort, with the first of these due to be submitted this week.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu)