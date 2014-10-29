(Repeats story to widen distribution with no changes to
By Nelson Acosta
HAVANA Oct 29 United States government health
officials were among those from 31 countries in the Americas
attending an Ebola conference in Cuba on Wednesday, the latest
show of cooperation between the historic adversaries on fighting
the disease.
The meeting organized by ALBA, a bloc of leftist-governed
countries, aims to coordinate a regional strategy on the
prevention and control of Ebola, which has killed about 5,000
people in West Africa but in the Americas has only reached the
United States. A Liberian man died Oct. 8 while visiting Dallas,
Texas, the first Ebola case diagnosed in the country, and two
nurses who treated him were infected but later cleared of the
virus.
U.S. military personnel and Cuban medical specialists are
already posted in West Africa and prepared to work side by side
if needed, officials have said, and Washington has expressed
appreciation to Cuba for committing hundreds of doctors and
nurses to the region to treat Ebola patients.
"This is a world emergency and we all should work together
and cooperate in this effort," said Nelson Arboleda, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) director for
Central America, one of two U.S. officials at the Havana
meeting.
ALBA, a nine-nation bloc led by socialist allies Venezuela
and Cuba, held a summit in Havana last week in which presidents
and prime ministers pledged to coordinate measures to prevent
the spread of Ebola.
Following one of the agreements from the summit, Cuba is
preparing to train health professionals from around the Americas
for treating the disease, Cuban Health Minister Roberto Morales
said.
"We have offered our training center ... and our experts to
prepare professionals who can become facilitators in each
country in the region and help elaborate and implement Ebola
prevention and control plans," Morales told reporters.
With help from the World Health Organization and the CDC,
Cuba has trained 461 of its own doctors and nurses for treating
Ebola patients, more than half of whom have already gone to
Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia for six-month missions.
The United States and Cuba have been adversaries since the
1959 revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, though in
recent years the two countries have cooperated on issues such as
immigration, illegal drug interdiction, weather forecasts and
oil spill prevention.
On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly voted
overwhelmingly for the 23rd time to condemn the decades-long
U.S. economic embargo against Cuba, with many nations praising
Cuba for its Ebola response.
In the 193-nation assembly, 188 countries voted for the
nonbinding resolution. The United States and Israel voted
against it while three abstained.
