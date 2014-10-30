(Corrects 10th paragraph to show CDC did not help train
Cubans.)
By Nelson Acosta
HAVANA Oct 29 U.S. government officials joined
health experts from throughout the Americas at an Ebola
conference in Cuba on Wednesday, the latest show of cooperation
between the historic adversaries on fighting the disease.
The meeting organized by ALBA, a bloc of leftist-governed
countries, aims to coordinate a regional strategy on the
prevention and control of Ebola, which has killed about 5,000
people in West Africa but in the Americas has only reached the
United States.
U.S. military personnel and Cuban medical specialists are
already posted in West Africa and prepared to work side by side
if needed, officials have said, and Washington has expressed
appreciation to Cuba for committing hundreds of doctors and
nurses to the region to treat Ebola patients.
"This is a world emergency and we all should work together
and cooperate in this effort," said Nelson Arboleda, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) director for
Central America, one of two U.S. officials and among 254
specialists from 32 countries at the Havana meeting.
ALBA, a nine-nation bloc led by socialist allies Venezuela
and Cuba, held a summit in Havana last week in which presidents
and prime ministers pledged cooperation on Ebola, leading to
Wednesday's follow-up meeting.
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), a regional arm
of the World Health Organization, invited the United States to
participate, White House spokesman Edward Price said.
"Consistent with our ongoing engagement in all meetings and
events organized by PAHO, the director of the Central American
region for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will
attend this meeting," Price said.
Following one of the agreements from the summit, Cuba is
preparing to train health professionals from around the Americas
for treating the disease, Cuban Health Minister Roberto Morales
said.
"We have offered our training center ... and our experts to
prepare professionals who can become facilitators in each
country in the region and help elaborate and implement Ebola
prevention and control plans," Morales told reporters.
With help from international experts including two
Americans, Cuba has trained 461 of its own doctors and nurses
for treating Ebola patients, more than half of whom have already
gone to Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia for six-month missions.
The United States and Cuba have been adversaries since the
1959 revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, though in
recent years the two countries have cooperated on issues such as
immigration, illegal drug interdiction, weather forecasts and
oil spill prevention.
On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly voted 188 to
2 to condemn the decades-long U.S. economic embargo against
Cuba.
A Liberian man died Oct. 8 while visiting Dallas, Texas, the
first Ebola case diagnosed in the United States, and two nurses
who treated him were infected but later cleared of the virus. In
addition a New York doctor was diagnosed last week. Craig
Spencer, 33, had worked with the humanitarian group Doctors
Without Borders treating Ebola patients in Guinea.
