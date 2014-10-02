HAVANA Oct 2 Cuban President Raul Castro has
dispatched the first group of 165 Cuban doctors and nurses to
West Africa to help combat an outbreak of the deadly Ebola
virus, official media reported on Thursday.
The 62 doctors and 103 nurses departed late Wednesday for
Sierra Leone, one of three West African countries hardest hit by
the virus, after more than two weeks of training with
international experts at a Havana hospital specializing in
tropical diseases, the Communist Party newspaper Granma
reported.
Another 296 Cuban doctors and nurses will go to Liberia and
Guinea when their training ends to help fight the worst Ebola
outbreak on record. It has killed at least 3,300 people since it
began in West Africa in March.
Leaders of the Liberia and Guinea brigades also left for
West Africa to make preparations, Granma reported.
The epidemic began in a remote part of Guinea and has spread
to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal and Nigeria.
Cuba has more than 50,000 doctors and nurses posted in 66
countries around the world, including more than 4,000 in 32
African countries.
The overseas missions are part of a medical diplomacy for
the communist government, which offers special brigades for
disasters and emergencies and also exchanges doctors for goods
or cash, making professional services a leading export earner.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bernadette Baum)