HAVANA Oct 21 Cuban doctors and nurses
departing for West Africa to combat Ebola consider themselves
lucky. Among the 15,000 who volunteered, they are among only 256
who have been chosen for the job.
"There have been fights breaking out, heated arguments, with
some doctors asking, 'How come my colleague gets to go and I
can't?'" doctor Adrian Benitez, 46, said on Tuesday just hours
before he was due to board a plane for Liberia.
Despite a global alarm over the worst Ebola outbreak on
record, Cuban doctors are eager to travel to West Africa and
start healing the sick.
Nicknamed as the "army of white robes" and citing a long
history of Cuban medical missions in Africa and elsewhere, they
speak of a sense of duty and are willing to assume the risks.
"We know that we are fighting against something that we
don't totally understand. We know what can happen. We know we're
going to a hostile environment," said Leonardo Fernandez, 63.
"But it is our duty. That's how we've been educated."
The Ebola virus has killed more than 4,500 people since
March, mostly in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia. The numbers
include more than 200 healthcare workers.
Some Cuban 165 doctors and nurses have already arrived in
Sierra Leone and another 91 were flying on Tuesday for six-month
missions, with 53 destined for Liberia and 38 for Guinea.
Yet another 205 medical professionals have undergone a
three-week training course in Cuba, with extensive practice in
using the protective, full-body suits, but have yet to receive
an Ebola assignment.
It is the latest example of Cuba's medical diplomacy. The
Caribbean island has dispatched medical brigades to disaster
sites around the world since the 1959 revolution that brought
Fidel Castro to power.
The communist government made 11 of the departing doctors
available to reporters on Tuesday. All of them have been on
previous overseas missions, and they all expressed pride in
their mission, saying their families were supportive.
There is no proven cure for Ebola, and about half those who
contract it die.
Several of the doctors repeated an often-cited slogan within
Cuba's medical culture: "We don't offer what we have left over.
We share what we have."
"This little bit that we have, when people need it, we are
capable of sharing. It's a basic concept," Fernandez said.
When Castro's rebels took power in 1959, Cuba had 6,000
doctors, and half of them quickly left the country, the
government says.
With economic aid from the Soviet Union, Cuba built a
healthcare system that was the envy of the developing world,
though some of those advances have been lost since the communist
bloc collapsed.
Many Cuban hospitals have fallen into disrepair and Cubans
say they have difficulty getting medical appointments or finding
medicine.
With 83,000 doctors today, Cuba says it has 7.2 physicians
per 1,000 people, one of the highest rates in the world. But
with about 25,000 doctors working overseas, that ratio falls to
about 4.6, even when counting 5,500 recent medical school
graduates, according to Health Minister Roberto Morales.
While Cuba provides doctors and nurses for disaster relief
free of charge, it also exchanges them for cash or goods on more
routine missions. The island receives an estimated 100,000
barrels of oil per day from Venezuela, where some 30,000 Cuban
medical professionals are posted.
In all, there are more than 50,000 health workers in 66
countries.
Those recruited for the Ebola missions underwent three weeks
of training at the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute on
the outskirts of Havana, where trainers set up a field hospital
of tents to simulate conditions in West Africa.
Should any Cuban doctors or nurses contract Ebola in West
Africa, they will be treated at a special site for international
aid workers until they are cured or die, said Jorge Perez,
director of the Pedro Kouri institute.
All of them will be held for at least 21 days of observation
at the hospital upon returning to Cuba, the same as any visitor
coming to the island from the affected countries.
Despite the risks and inconvenience, Ivan Rodriguez, 50,
said his family was supportive and proud.
"I would have felt disappointed and sad if they would have
been afraid for me to take this step," Rodriguez said. "Now,
there are 15,000 (volunteers). I'm convinced there could be
15,000 more."
