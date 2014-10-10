PRAGUE Oct 10 Tests showed that a Czech man hospitalised with symptoms of Ebola does not have the virus, Czech media reported on Friday.

The 56-year-old businessman who had recently travelled in Liberia was put in isolation at a Prague hospital on Thursday. Tests were conducted and sent to a laboratory in Berlin.

Test results came up negative for Ebola, the website of newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Friday, citing the country's top hygiene official Vladimir Valenta, who said officials were examining the patient for malaria.

A health news website, Zdravotnicky Denik, also reported the tests were negative, citing two hospital sources.

A spokesman for the hospital where the man is staying did not comment but said the Health Ministry would hold a briefing on Friday. A ministry spokeswoman was not available for comment.

Fears that the Ebola outbreak will spread globally rose on Thursday as the health of an infected Spanish nurse deteriorated, a British man who died in Macedonia was being tested for the virus and more U.S. lawmakers demanded travel bans. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Strouhal; Editing by Susan Fenton)