PRAGUE Oct 10 Tests showed that a Czech man
hospitalised with symptoms of Ebola does not have the virus,
Czech media reported on Friday.
The 56-year-old businessman who had recently travelled in
Liberia was put in isolation at a Prague hospital on Thursday.
Tests were conducted and sent to a laboratory in Berlin.
Test results came up negative for Ebola, the website of
newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Friday, citing the
country's top hygiene official Vladimir Valenta, who said
officials were examining the patient for malaria.
A health news website, Zdravotnicky Denik, also reported the
tests were negative, citing two hospital sources.
A spokesman for the hospital where the man is staying did
not comment but said the Health Ministry would hold a briefing
on Friday. A ministry spokeswoman was not available for comment.
Fears that the Ebola outbreak will spread globally rose on
Thursday as the health of an infected Spanish nurse
deteriorated, a British man who died in Macedonia was being
tested for the virus and more U.S. lawmakers demanded travel
bans.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Strouhal; Editing by Susan
Fenton)