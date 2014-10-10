(Changes sourcing to confirm media reports)

PRAGUE Oct 10 Tests showed that a Czech man hospitalised with symptoms of Ebola does not have the virus, Czech Health Minister Svatopluk Nemecek said on Friday.

"Laboratory tests did not confirm Ebola," he told Czech Radio, confirming earlier media reports. "There is a suspicion of malaria and further checks need to be done. The essential thing is that it is not Ebola."

The 56-year-old Czech businessman who had recently travelled in Liberia was put in isolation at a Prague hospital on Thursday with signs of the virus, which has killed nearly 4,000 people in West Africa since March in the largest outbreak on record.

Fears that the Ebola outbreak will spread globally rose on Thursday as the health of an infected Spanish nurse deteriorated and a British man who died in Macedonia was being tested for the virus. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Strouhal; Editing by Dominic Evans)