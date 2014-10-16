(Adds negative result of test)
COPENHAGEN Oct 16 A medical worker who had
returned to Denmark from West Africa does not have the Ebola
virus, a hospital official said on Thursday following tests
after the person reported a "slight rise" in temperature.
The Danish branch of medical charity Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) said earlier one of its employees was being
tested for the virus which has killed almost 4,500 people in an
outbreak in West Africa.
"It's negative," the official said of the test.
A Spanish nurse became the first person to contract the
disease outside West Africa earlier this month after treating
Ebola patients. Two U.S. nurses also contracted the disease
after treating a patient.
