By Manuel Jimenez
SANTO DOMINGO Oct 21 The Dominican Republic
joined other countries in banning entry to foreigners who have
visited Ebola-affected countries in the last 30 days, the
country's Ministry of Public Health announced on Tuesday.
The Caribbean country joined several other states in the
Americas, including Colombia, Jamaica, and St. Lucia, to issue
travel bans.
In the United States, the Obama administration is also under
pressure from some Congress members to ban travel from
epidemic-stricken Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea in West
Africa, where nearly 4,500 people have died of the disease.
The Dominican health ministry said the ban applied to any
foreigner who had visited countries where the World Health
Organization (WHO) had declared an Ebola alert.
The provision, issued by the Ministry of Public Health,
instructed immigration and civil aviation authorities to take
all necessary measures to ensure full compliance with the
measure.
"It is urgent that all agencies responsible for the control
and supervision of arrival in the country of citizens to observe
this provision," Health Minister Altagracia Guzman Marcelino,
said after a meeting with health officials.
The health ministry also announced funding to create a
specialized Ebola treatment center at the Ney Arias Lora
hospital in the capital, Santo Domingo, to handle any possible
cases.
Earlier this month Haiti, which shares the island of
Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, banned its nationals
from volunteering for international missions to African
countries hit by the Ebola virus, citing other diseases that
have devastated the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.
A statement signed by the Ministers of Health, Interior and
Defense was released after news appeared on social networks that
the United Nations was recruiting volunteers to respond to the
Ebola outbreak.
