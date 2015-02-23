* Favipiravir halved death rate among some to 15 pct
* But WHO says more research required on drug
* Trials hampered or abandoned as cases fall
DAKAR, Feb 23 A Japanese anti-Ebola drug being
tested in Guinea should be made available across West Africa
after initial trials showed it halved mortality rates in some
patients, the medical charity administering it said.
Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA), which ran
the trials of favipiravir in Guinea, said mortality rates fell
from 30 to 15 percent in patients with a low to moderate Ebola
count but was not effective on those with a high level of the
virus.
The level of the Ebola virus in a patient's blood is thought
to be determined by the amount of time since infection as well
as age and genetics.
"We think this is a sufficiently encouraging sign for it to
be made available to Ebola patients more widely," said Augustin
Augier, secretary general of ALIMA, which runs the treatment
centre in Nzerekore, in southeast Guinea.
An outbreak of Ebola has killed close to 10,000 people
across West Africa over the last year. The number of new cases
has plummeted but officials have said much work still needs to
be done before the virus is snuffed out in Liberia, Guinea and
Sierra Leone, the three worst affected nations.
Guinea's government has already authorised the use of
favipiravir in other Ebola centres where there are 40 patients.
Several health officials said the drug should be given in
Sierra Leone, where more than 160 patients are suspected of
carrying the virus.
"It isn't a miracle cure but it could help by improving
chances of survival and getting people to come in for treatment
earlier," said Philippe Maughan, at the humanitarian branch of
the European Commission.
ALIMA also wants to make it available to direct Ebola
contacts, such as a baby breast-fed by an infected mother, as a
preventative measure.
But the World Health Organization (WHO) said more research
should be done. "There are not sufficient data to draw firm
conclusions about this drug's efficacy against Ebola," a
spokeswoman said.
Asked whether the WHO would facilitate the use of
favipiravir more widely, she said: "It is up to national
regulatory authorities how and whether to use it."
The WHO has received hundreds of drug proposals, including
unconventional treatments such as gastric juice from vultures,
and has now narrowed the field down to 8-10 candidates.
Favipiravir, developed by a subsidiary of Japan's Fujifilm
to treat flu, has been used on some Western Ebola
patients. No negative side effects were reported among 80
patients during the Guinea trial.
Unlike some of the other drugs, there are thousands of doses
available and it is relatively cheap.
The trial, sponsored by French health research body INSERM
and made public on Monday at a medical conference, envisaged
testing at least 120 patients, but falling cases in Guinea has
made that difficult.
The trial of another experimental drug, brincidofovir, in
Liberia was cancelled due to a lack of patients.
