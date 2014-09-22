Sept 22 Canadian drugmaker Tekmira
Pharmaceuticals Corp said the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration had authorized emergency use of its Ebola
treatment to confirmed or suspected patients under an expanded
access protocol.
Expanded access lets drug developers offer experimental
therapies to patients with serious diseases who cannot
participate in controlled clinical trials.
Tekmira's U.S.-listed shares rose about 5 percent in early
trading on the Nasdaq.
