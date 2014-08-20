* Scientists estimate need for drugs, vaccines in West
Africa
* Study shows dilemma after WHO backs use of untested drugs
* Only tiny quantities of experimental medicines available
* 17 drugs and 12 vaccines in pipeline, but progress slow
(Updates with latest Ebola figures, paragraph 7)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Aug 20 Up to 30,000 people could have
used experimental treatments or vaccines so far in the world's
worst outbreak of Ebola currently plaguing West Africa, British
scientists said on Wednesday.
The calculation highlights the dilemma facing officials
considering how to distribute the tiny quantities of unproven
drugs that are likely to be available in the near term to fight
the deadly disease.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is hoping for improved
supplies of experimental treatments and progress with a vaccine
by the end of the year, after last week backing the use of
untested drugs and vaccines.
Oliver Brady, an epidemiologist at the University of Oxford,
and colleagues have been crunching the numbers and believe the
number of people needing such treatment or protection is very
large, even under a conservative scenario.
"This demand is likely to be higher than many people
realise," Brady wrote in a commentary in the science journal
Nature.
"Our analysis is crude and has very clear limitations. But
it does demonstrate that for treatment and prevention
interventions to be rolled out evenly and fairly, stocks must be
scaled up substantially."
As of Aug. 18, the WHO put the number of Ebola cases in West
Africa at 2,473, of whom 1,350 have died.
But Brady said many more required protection, including
family members and others close to those infected, healthcare
and support staff looking after patients, people handling
corpses, and essential non-medical staff like aid workers.
One rare experimental drug, ZMapp, has already been used on
two American aid workers and is now being given to three African
healthcare workers who showed symptoms of the disease, all of
whom have shown very promising signs of recovery.
But California-based Mapp Biopharmaceutical, which makes the
drug, has said its scarce supplies are now exhausted and
producing more will take time. It is currently working with
Kentucky BioProcessing and the U.S. government to accelerate
scaled-up production.
DRUGS IN PIPELINE
There are other drugs in the pipeline but all are unproven
and have yet to clear even the earliest stage of clinical
trials. Brady said available stocks were limited to treatment
courses for tens or at most hundreds of people.
Only one treatment, made by Tekmira Pharmaceuticals
, has yet begun human safety trials, while the others
have been tested only in non-human primates.
In total, 17 Ebola drugs and 12 vaccines are in the pipeline
at various companies and institutions, according to BioWorld, a
Thomson Reuters publication. Some have been languishing in
animal studies and other preclinical research for more than a
decade.
"It is inconceivable to think that all individuals infected
or at risk of infection will get treated - there's simply not
enough experimental drug to go round," said Jonathan Ball,
professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham,
who was not involved with the Oxford team's work.
Like many experts, he believes the current outbreak will be
stopped by standard infection control measures and public
education.
"If the aim is to prevent the disease occurring in humans,
then history tells us that our best bet is vaccination. But that
isn't going to happen tomorrow and it won't solve the current
problem in West Africa," Ball added.
The Canadian government said last week it would donate 800
to 1,000 doses of an Ebola vaccine developed in a government lab
to the WHO, even though it is untested on humans.
Another vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline is awaiting
approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin a
human safety trial, possibly as soon as next month.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)