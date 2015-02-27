DAKAR/MONROVIA/CONAKRY Feb 27 In the marble
atrium of the Mammy Yoko hotel in Freetown, manager Nuno Neves
has spotted something he has not seen since the Ebola virus
struck Sierra Leone nine months ago: foreign businessmen.
The Radisson Blu chain opened the four-star hotel
in April to cater for investors in one of Africa's
fastest-growing economies. A month later, Ebola crossed the
border from Guinea and those investors fled.
For months, Sierra Leone was cut off from the world amid
panic at the worst recorded outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever,
which has killed more than 9,500 people in Sierra Leone, Guinea
and Liberia and infected over 23,500.
Nine of the 11 airlines serving Freetown, including British
Airways, suspended flights. Miners pulled out foreign
staff, and banks declined credit for local companies.
To stave off closure, Neves cut working hours and salaries.
What saved the 170-room hotel was an influx of foreign aid
workers in October.
But with infection rates slowly declining, investors have
begun to talk about post-Ebola reconstruction. Neves has noted
the return of businessmen not seen since the hotel opened.
"They don't bring their teams. They just come to see what is
going on and then they leave," he said, adding that 'business as
usual' remains far off. "This will be a year focused on Ebola.
First the fight to end Ebola and then reconstruction."
For Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, the timing is
terrible. As they struggle with Ebola, they have been hit by a
commodities slump: the price of iron ore, the largest export
from Liberia and Sierra Leone, roughly halved last year.
Between Ebola and the commodities rout, the World Bank
estimates the three countries will lose at least $1.6 billion in
output this year, or over a tenth of their combined GDPs.
Sierra Leone, the worst affected by Ebola, has also been
hardest hit economically. From 11 percent growth in 2013, its $5
billion economy is forecast to contract 2.5 percent this year.
Its two largest employers, Africa Minerals and
London Minerals, have halted iron ore production following the
price slump. With more than half Sierra Leone's 6 million people
living in poverty, Ebola has destroyed a further 180,000 jobs as
it ravaged agriculture and services, the World Bank said.
Clive Dawson, head of the British Chamber of Commerce in
Sierra Leone, is working with companies to identify investment
opportunities in agriculture, health and construction that could
create urgently needed jobs.
"The world climate has changed completely," he said. "But
for the ones who are brave, the opportunities are enormous
because the government is bending over backwards to help
investors."
'SITUATION DRAMATICALLY IMPROVING'
Not all mining investors have been deterred by the price
fall. London-listed Sable Mining signed a deal last
month to send iron ore from a planned mine in Guinea by rail to
Liberia's port of Buchanan.
"Ebola hasn't made it easy. We haven't been able to travel
to Liberia for some time," CEO Jim Cochrane said. "But the
situation is dramatically improving and these countries will be
much better prepared in the future."
Liberia weathered Ebola more quickly than its neighbours,
thanks to massive U.S. support. It now has only a handful of
cases and its economy is forecast to grow 3 percent this year,
despite ArcelorMittal scrapping plans to triple iron ore output
due to low prices.
Chinese firms, which last year stopped major road projects,
have restarted construction.
Nearly a fifth of Liberians laid off during Ebola have
returned to work in the last month, the World Bank said this
week. But it warned that food insecurity remained rife.
Martha Wessh, 35, a mother of three, said her family eats
once a day since her husband was laid off by a logging firm. "We
rely on friends and relatives to survive," she said.
Global charity Oxfam has called for a post-Ebola "Marshall
Plan" to support basic services like health and sanitation, and
provide jobs and cash for families hit by the crisis.
Between lost taxes and higher spending, Ebola countries face
massive deficits. According to the United Nations, Liberia is
headed for a deficit of more than 7 percent of GDP this year.
EBOLA AGGRAVATED EXISTING PROBLEMS
Attempts are being made to tackle a collapse in credit which
has hit small businesses hard. In Sierra Leone, the British
government and Standard Chartered have launched a $50 million
lending scheme, while in Guinea the World Bank's private lending
arm, the IFC, will invest $30 million this year.
The World Bank expects Guinea's economy to shrink 0.2
percent this year before returning to growth in 2016.
Major investments -- from Rio Tinto's Simandou iron
mine to a bauxite project led by Mubadala and Dubai Aluminium --
have been slowed after miners repatriated foreign staff.
Emmanuel Sossouadouno, head of the economic studies at the
finance ministry, said Guinea's main problems were structural:
"We don't produce enough electricity and our infrastructure has
deteriorated ... Ebola just aggravated an existing situation."
With President Alpha Conde seeking reelection this year, he
wants to jump-start growth. He is pressing ahead with the sale
of offshore oil blocks and an auction for the northern half of
Simandou, despite litigation with former owner BSG Resources.
The government faces difficulties in securing investment in
mining and oil, said Africa Risk Consulting's West Africa
Manager, Trent Baldacchino. "But in 2016, Guinea should get back
on its economic trajectory."
