FREETOWN Jan 21 Schools in Sierra Leone will
reopen in March, the West African nation's government said on
Wednesday, eight months after students were sent home and
classes shuttered following the outbreak of the deadly Ebola
virus.
The reopening of schools is another sign the tide may be
turning against the outbreak, the worst on record, as infections
and the spread of the virus is gradually brought under control.
The outbreak has killed about 8,626 people in the three
worst-hit West African nations - Sierra Leone, Guinea and
Liberia - and infected nearly 21,700 people, the World Health
Organization said on Wednesday.
Sierra Leone's government said in a statement that the
decision to reopen schools, one area of life badly hit by the
outbreak, was made after a consultative meeting chaired by
President Ernest Bai Koroma on Wednesday.
It added that facilities would be provided to ensure that
students and teachers were safe.
"We are planning to make sure our schools are safe and
disinfected so that we can get back our children to school,"
said the education minister, Dr Minkailu Bah.
He said teachers would be trained to use thermometers to
take the temperatures of pupils and other staff members, and
chlorinated water buckets will be made available in all schools.
Ebola is transmitted through bodily fluids, and one of the
early symptoms of the disease is a fever.
Bah said that school fees would be subsidised for all pupils
in secondary schools to help parents and the ministry would also
provide teaching and learning materials.
The head of Britain's Ebola Task Force in Sierra Leone,
Donal Brown, called for a proper risk assessment and the state
of the disease and conditions on the ground before schools
reopen.
Several schools throughout the country are currently being
used as Ebola care centres to treat patients.
