(Adds more quotes from airline president, context and details)
By Matt Smith and Sagarika Jaisinghani
DUBAI Oct 2 The president of Emirates airlines
said on Thursday that demand for flights to Africa
from Asia has fallen due to concerns over the Ebola virus.
West Africa is struggling with the worst Ebola outbreak
since the disease was identified in 1976, with 3,338 people
known to have died, predominantly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Senegal, according to latest figures.
Emirates, one of the world's largest carriers, has helped
Dubai become a global aviation hub, and the city is a major
stop-over point for Asian customers travelling to Africa.
"There are indications that demand in the east is coming off
a little bit because of the perception that Ebola is
Africa-wide," Tim Clark, Emirates president, told an
Africa-focused investment event in Dubai.
"There are segments of our business in China, Taiwan,
Vietnam etcetera that are fairly cautious about what they are
doing, but for every one of those we lose, we're filling with
something else."
Emirates in August suspended flights to Guinea, where the
ongoing Ebola outbreak originated, but has continued flying to
other affected destinations. Clark said the airline was not
considering halting any other African routes.
Emirates staff look for signs that passengers may be unwell,
but otherwise the airline is not taking any other extra
precautions for Ebola.
"We don't have armies of people as we had with the SARS
virus for instance - that was a pandemic that was far greater
than Ebola in its spreading contagion," Clark told reporters on
the sidelines of the event.
"But we're not providing our crews with masks because it
(Ebola) will be controlled."
Emirates flies to about 22 destinations in Africa, he said,
predicting it could add another 10 to the continent by 2025 as
well as raising the frequency of flights on some existing
routes.
"We're looking at Mozambique," said Clark. "Where you see
oil and gas discovery, (it) has got to be of interest for people
like ourselves. We can connect the oil and gas human resource.
We can connect the cargo into the oil and gas fields. A lot of
the stuff travels by air. We're constantly looking for
opportunities."
(Writing by David French; Editing by Louise Ireland)