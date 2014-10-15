DUBAI Oct 15 The UAE Health Ministry on Wednesday isolated a passenger on a plane that arrived at Dubai airport from Liberia via Morocco and was running tests on him to check for symptoms of Ebola, the state WAM news agency said.

WAM cited the health ministry's statement as saying the passenger was suffering from diarrhoea but added "all the indications until now exclude that the passenger has Ebola symptoms especially since he does not suffer from high body temperature". (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)