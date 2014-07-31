July 31 A U.S. humanitarian aid worker who was
infected with Ebola in West Africa will be transferred back to
the United States and treated in a special high security ward at
Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, hospital officials said on
Thursday.
The aid worker, who was infected while working to help
contain the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, will be moved in the
next several days to a special isolation unit it has set up in
collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. The unit is one of only four in the United States.
Emory did not reveal the name of the patient.
Earlier on Thursday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said
in a news briefing that the State Department was working with
the CDC facilitate options for potential medical evacuations of
American humanitarian aid workers who have contracted Ebola in
West Africa, although he did not mention the workers by name.
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg, editing by G Crosse)