By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Sept 23 West Africa's Ebola epidemic is
the largest the world has ever seen, but infectious disease
experts are almost as fearful of a long-term legacy in humans as
they are about the deaths it is causing right now.
While the current outbreak is vast and out of control, even
pessimistic forecasts suggest it will eventually recede.
But if the virus continues to transmit from person to person
for a year or more, the risk is that Ebola will become endemic
in humans and constitute an ever-present threat to people in the
region and the rest of the world.
"The big question here for me is, will this virus become
endemic -- meaning it's being transmitted at low levels (in
humans all the time)?" said Peter Piot, director of the London
School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and one of the
scientists who identified the Ebola virus almost 40 years ago.
Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and an expert
in infectious diseases, said all the signs are that this Ebola
outbreak will run for many months yet, increasing the risk that
West Africans could become a reservoir for the virus's spread to
other parts of the continent and the rest of the world.
"The concern is that if it keeps going, it will turn from an
epidemic disease, which is terrible, to becoming endemic in
humans, which means would no longer require an overspill from
animals to cause an outbreak," he told reporters at a briefing.
"Then it would also increase the possibility of spread
beyond the region."
The West Africa Ebola epidemic has killed more than 2,800
people since it began in Guinea earlier this year, and the World
Health Organisation (WHO) has said up to 20,000 people could be
affected before it is brought under control.
The virus, which can have a human mortality rate of up to 90
percent, is thought to be carried by bats or other wild animals
and crosses into humans through contact with blood, meat or
other infected fluids.
BAD HOSTS
Farrar said that if Ebola were to become endemic, it would
almost inevitably simultaneously become less virulent.
This would mean that while the risk of wide regional and
even global spread was far higher, the disease would be likely
to kill a smaller proportion of the people it infected.
Ebola infection is caused by a virus whose raison d'etre is
to survive for as long as possible so that it can replicate and
multiply, Piot explained.
Because so many humans are killed so quickly, they are in
fact a very ineffective "host" for the Ebola virus. A mortality
rate of up to 90 percent may be frightening, but at least it
means the outbreaks eventually kill themselves off.
"We (humans) are a very bad host from the virus' point of
view," said Piot. "A host that's killed by a virus in a week or
so is absolutely useless.
"So in all other outbreaks it eventually just disappeared
from the human host and retreated into animals."
If it were to adapt to humans, perhaps becoming less deadly
and allowing them to survive and become better hosts, the virus
could settle and pool into a human reservoir.
"The time you really start to worry is when mortality rate
drops -- because that suggests the probability that the disease
is adapting to humans and risks becoming endemic," said Farrar.
A panel of more than 60 World Health Organisation (WHO)
experts conducted an analysis of the first nine months of the
West Africa outbreak and calculated its case fatality rate at
between 69 and 73 percent, according to a study in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
But epidemiologists have cautioned that data collection is
understandably lagging behind as the disease wreaks havoc in
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone - suggesting current case
numbers and death rates are likely to be underestimates.
