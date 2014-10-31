NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. Ambassador to the United
Nations Samantha Power returned to New York on Thursday after a
brief visit to Ebola-stricken West Africa and will report her
temperature twice daily to the New York state health department
for the next 20 days.
Traveling on a U.S. government plane, Power's delegation did
not come in contact with any Ebola patients during a visit to
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, the three countries worst
affected by the deadly hemorrhagic fever that has killed some
5,000 people.
Customs and Border Protection officers at New York's John F.
Kennedy airport took Power's temperature and she then answered
several questions about her health and whether she had come in
contact with anyone infected with Ebola.
Ebola is spread through contact with bodily fluids of an
infected person or the still-contagious body of someone who has
died of the virus. It has a 21-day incubation period. Power left
West Africa on Wednesday.
Power was given an information kit that included a
thermometer and a card to record her temperature twice daily.
She is required to report her temperature and any symptoms twice
daily to the New York State health department.
Several U.S. states, including New York where the United
Nations is headquartered, have imposed a mandatory quarantine on
healthcare workers returning from the region who had contact
with Ebola patients.
Speaking in Brussels earlier on Thursday, Power said some
countries had yet to shoulder their share of the Ebola response
burden and some restrictions on aid workers returning home from
West African nations hit hardest by the disease could deter
thousands from helping.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Robert Birsel)