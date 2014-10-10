ROME Oct 10 European Union health ministers
will convene in an extraordinary meeting next week in Brussels
to discuss increasing precautions against the deadly Ebola
outbreak in West Africa, Italy's health ministry said on Friday.
The meeting will take place on Oct. 16, and bolstering
airport procedures to better screen passengers arriving from
countries affected by the disease will be discussed, said a
statement from Italy, which holds the rotating EU presidency.
"The goal is to further increase the ability to respond to
the ongoing epidemic and further reduce the risk of contagion in
Europe," the statement said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)