* EU will seek to reinforce screening in Africa
* EU will try to improve information sharing among its
members
* EU health chief sees low risk of Ebola spreading in Europe
By Adrian Croft and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 European Union health ministers
agreed on Thursday to try to improve the systems put in place by
West African nations to screen departing passengers for Ebola,
but disagreed on the need to check travellers arriving in their
own countries.
Ministers met in Brussels to discuss ways to strengthen
Europe's defences against a disease that has killed around 4,500
people in West Africa in the latest outbreak, the worst on
record.
France said on Wednesday it would begin screening air
passengers for Ebola if they arrive on flights from regions hit
by the disease, following similar decisions by Britain and the
Czech Republic. But other EU governments have made no such move.
Belgium's public health service said there were no checks
for passengers arriving at Brussels Airport from West Africa, as
World Health Organization (WHO) regulations do not require them.
"A majority of EU countries do not see at the moment the
need for introducing entry screenings," Beatrice Lorenzin,
health minister of Italy, which currently holds the EU
presidency, told reporters after the meeting.
EU Health Commissioner Tonio Borg said it was up to
individual EU governments whether to screen passengers on entry
and "neither the (European) Commission nor a majority of member
states can impose its will on other member states".
However, EU governments did agree to try to better
coordinate the national measures they have in place at airports
and ports and to increase information-sharing, Borg said.
They will try to agree for example on a common questionnaire
so that all EU countries gather the same information from
passengers arriving from Ebola-affected countries.
There was a stronger consensus among the European health
ministers on the need to strengthen the screening procedures for
departing passengers put in place by affected West African
countries.
"The member states ... want to reinforce screening at the
point of exit in these African countries. There are conflicting
reports as to whether this screening is effective or not," Borg
said.
"So along with WHO, the Commission will immediately
undertake an audit of exit screening systems in place in the
affected countries - Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone - to check
their effectiveness and reinforce them as necessary," he said.
Borg said that his opinion, shared by most EU government
health experts, was that although there would be cases in the
EU, the risk that Ebola would spread in the 28-nation bloc was
low. He added that the Commission would propose creating a
voluntary network of doctors to treat Ebola at an EU level.
It expected to reach an agreement soon with the United
States to borrow planes used by the State Department if EU
health workers working in West African countries caught the
disease and needed to be evacuated, he said.
(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)