* EU's crisis management chief to take on role of Ebola
"czar"
* Aid group Oxfam had criticised EU's inadequate response
* Cameron calls for increase in aid to a billion euros
(Adds quotes, aid group criticism)
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 The European Union appointed a
coordinator on Thursday to lead its drive to fight Ebola in West
Africa following criticism that European efforts so far to
contain the world's worst recorded outbreak of the disease have
been inadequate.
Christos Stylianides, who takes over on Nov. 1 as the EU's
commissioner for humanitarian affairs and crisis management,
will also be the 28-nation bloc's point man on Ebola.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said that
leaders meeting in Brussels had chosen the Cypriot, following a
similar move by the United States, which recently named Ron
Klain as its Ebola "czar".
A trained dental surgeon, Stylianides, 56, has been a member
of parliament and was spokesman for the Cypriot government
during last year's financial crisis on the island.
European states have been stepping up their contributions of
cash, hospitals and health workers recently after criticism by
aid officials of a slow early response to an outbreak that has
claimed nearly 5,000 lives, mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone.
"Up until now, the response from most EU governments has
been woefully inadequate," Oxfam's Natalia Alonso said last
week. The aid group said on Thursday it expected to hear strong
new pledges of cash from EU heads of state and guarantees to
turn those pledges into cash without delay.
Oxfam also called on European countries to deploy more
medics, equipment and military personnel immediately.
British Prime Minister David Cameron wrote to other EU
leaders before the summit urging them to agree to send 2,000
healthcare workers to Africa and to double EU financial aid to
one billion euros.
The EU leaders will say that a "sustained, coordinated and
increased response is required to curb current trends" in the
spread of infection, according to a draft statement seen by
Reuters.
Most European initiatives so far to counter Ebola in West
Africa have been national rather than EU efforts.
Britain has sent 750 troops to Sierra Leone to help set up
treatment units and a training facility and it is providing more
than 700 treatment beds in the former British colony.
France has promised to set up new treatment centres for
Ebola in Guinea, once a French colony.
Smaller EU countries have said they are ready to send
healthcare workers to West Africa but lack the resources to
evacuate them if they caught the disease.
The EU addressed this problem this week by providing a
guarantee to international health workers that they would either
be flown to Europe or receive high-quality treatment on the spot
if they caught the disease in West Africa.
EU countries have disagreed on the need to screen passengers
arriving in Europe on flights from disease-affected countries.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)