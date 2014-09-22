MILAN, Sept 22 European countries are assessing
what resources they have to help fight Ebola and are planning a
coordinated response to the worst outbreak of the virus in
history, Italy's health minister Beatrice Lorenzin said on the
sidelines of a meeting on Monday.
The European Union has pledged 140 million euros ($180
million) to reinforce the fight against Ebola in West Africa,
where the haemorrhagic fever has killed at least 2,793 people in
five countries, according to the World Health Organisation.
"Only four or five countries in Europe are equipped. We will
work together to coordinate the aid effort," she said as EU
health ministers met in Milan.
Lorenzin said no definitive decisions about how to proceed
would be made on Monday, but Europe would formulate a plan of
action to present at a forthcoming meeting in Washington.
There have been no cases of Ebola in Italy, but EU citizens
who contracted the disease in West Africa have been repatriated
to Britain, France and Spain.
