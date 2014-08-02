DAKAR A plane carrying one of two U.S. aid workers infected with the deadly Ebola virus has left Liberia for the United States, a spokesperson for the charity Samaritan's Purse said on Saturday.

The plane was carrying Dr. Kent Brantly, the spokesperson said, but could not provide a time for its arrival in the United States. The second Samaritan's Purse staff member, missionary Nancy Writebol, is due to be transported on a later flight, as the plane is only equipped to carry one patient at a time.

The charity said on Friday the medical evacuations should be completed by early next week.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)