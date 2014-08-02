BRIEF-U.S. FDA expands approved use of Stivarga to treat liver cancer
* The FDA granted the approval of Stivarga to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text (http://bit.ly/2pDo2pY) Further company coverage:
DAKAR Aug 2 A plane carrying one of two U.S. aid workers infected with the deadly Ebola virus has left Liberia for the United States, a spokesperson for the charity Samaritan's Purse said on Saturday.
The plane was carrying Dr. Kent Brantly, the spokesperson said, but could not provide a time for its arrival in the United States. The second Samaritan's Purse staff member, missionary Nancy Writebol, is due to be transported on a later flight, as the plane is only equipped to carry one patient at a time.
The charity said on Friday the medical evacuations should be completed by early next week. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
ADDIS ABABA, April 27 The number of Ethiopians who need food aid owing to drought has surged by more than two million from 5.6 million at the beginning of the year, an official said on Thursday.