LONDON Oct 10 Leading companies offering
medical evacuation services are drawing a line at flying Ebola
patients out of West Africa for treatment abroad as the cost and
the complexities of the deadly epidemic grow.
Several airlines have cut flights to the region and there
are reports of countries not allowing air ambulances to make
refueling stops, further complicating the so-called medevac
option many companies provide for staffers in risky regions.
The world's worst Ebola epidemic since the disease was
identified in 1976 has killed nearly 4,000 people, mainly in
West Africa. The virus, spread by contact with
bodily fluids, causes fevers and potentially fatal bleeding.
Several foreign health workers have been repatriated for
treatment after contracting Ebola in West Africa.
Two leading companies in the field - medical assistance
company International SOS and insurance firm Allianz Worldwide
Care - have recently said they will not provide medevac services
for patients with Ebola symptoms.
"International evacuation should not be considered as
feasible for patients with active clinical symptoms of Ebola,"
International SOS said in a statement on its website last
updated on Thursday.
"International evacuation of patients with Ebola or other
viral haemorrhagic fevers is highly complex, and may not be
achievable," said the statement, which a spokesman said had
first been issued some weeks ago.
The medical insurance firm Allianz Worldwide Care also ruled
out such services in an online statement updated on Wednesday,
saying: "Our air ambulance partners are currently not evacuating
patients with suspected or confirmed Ebola infection out of
affected regions due to the highly complex nature of evacuations
when Ebola or other viral haemorrhagic fevers are involved.
"In the case of suspected or confirmed Ebola cases, we
would liaise closely with our clients and brokers to see whether
there is any possibility of military medical evacuation via
support from the patient's local embassy and home government."
MEDEVAC AND EPIDEMICS
An Allianz spokeswoman said no insurers or air ambulances
were able to evacuate people with symptoms of Ebola.
Other insurance and assistance firms contacted by Reuters
declined to comment, did not respond to requests for comment or
said they had not dealt with Ebola cases.
Insurance companies often provide medical evacuation as a
routine part of international health insurance policies, but the
evacuation option may not apply in the case of an epidemic.
Reductions in the cover provided by insurance or assistance
companies may make the job of non-governmental organisations
harder, as they battle to fight the virus.
Save the Children will be managing an Ebola treatment centre
in Sierra Leone, which will involve employing "scores of people"
in the country, a Save the Children spokesman said.
He said the charity's workers were covered by medical
insurance. "What we cannot say is that we can absolutely cover
evacuation, I do not think anybody possibly can, because of
availability of aircraft," he said.
"All options of evacuation would be assessed on a case by
case basis," he added.
Insurance specialists estimate medical evacuation from West
Africa could cost at least 45-65,000 pounds ($72-104,000) per
person.
International SOS provides services such as clinics and
emergency assistance for member companies around the world.
Evacuation only makes up 2-3 percent of its work, the
spokesman said, including the evacuation of healthy workers who
can travel on regular or specially chartered flights.
The cost of medical evacuation, however, would be met by the
member companies themselves or by their insurance companies, he
added.
Another complication is that Ebola patients may simply not
be well enough to be moved. Those symptoms would involve the
secretion of bodily fluids, the International SOS spokesman
said.
