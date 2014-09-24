Sept 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
issued warning letters to three privately held companies
marketing treatments that claim to prevent or treat Ebola.
The letters were sent to Newton, New Jersey-based Natural
Solutions Foundation, Utah-based dTERRA International LLC and
Utah-based Young Living. (1.usa.gov/1hOzL7l)
An Ebola epidemic in West Africa has killed more than 2,800
people since it began in Guinea earlier this year, and the World
Health Organization has said up to 20,000 people could be
affected before it is brought under control.
The FDA said last month that it had become aware of products
being sold online that fraudulently claim to prevent or treat
Ebola.
The warning letters followed a review of the companies'
websites and social media accounts promoting the sale of the
products.
The letters sought a response from the companies about steps
taken to correct the violations.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)