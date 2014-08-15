(In Aug. 14 story, corrects second paragraph to remove
reference to Lagos as Nigeria's capital)
By Toni Clarke
Aug 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Thursday it has become aware of products being sold
online that fraudulently claim to prevent or treat Ebola.
The FDA's warning comes on the heels of comments by
Nigeria's top health official, Onyebuchi Chukwu, who reportedly
said earlier Thursday that eight Ebola patients in Lagos will
receive an experimental treatment called nano-silver.
Erica Jefferson, a spokeswoman for the FDA, said she could
not provide any information about the product referenced by the
Nigerians.
The FDA did not specify any products in its warning.
Silver has been used as an antibacterial for centuries. Tiny
silver particles known as nano-silver have controversially been
incorporated into a variety of consumer products such as socks
and bedding to help block odors caused by bacteria and mold.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers
nano-silver a pesticide. Manufacturers of products that contain
it must register them with the agency.
Nano-silver is also sometimes sold online as a dietary
supplement even though Danish researchers found in a recent
study that nano-silver can penetrate and damage cells.
The FDA regulates dietary supplements and said in its
statement that "by law, dietary supplements cannot claim to
prevent or cure disease."
The agency said it had received consumer complaints about
the Ebola claims.
"Individuals promoting these unapproved and fraudulent
products must take immediate action to correct or remove these
claims or face potential FDA action," the agency said.
The Ebola outbreak ravaging West Africa has claimed 1,069
lives so far. Most have been in Guinea, Sierra Leone and
Liberia. Nigeria has confirmed 10 cases of the disease and four
deaths.
