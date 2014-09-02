ROME, Sept 2 The world's worst Ebola epidemic
has put harvests at risk and sent food prices soaring in West
Africa, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on
Tuesday, warning the problem would intensify in coming months.
The FAO issued a special alert for Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea, the three countries most affected by the outbreak, which
has killed around 1,550 people since the virus was detected in
the remote jungles of southeastern Guinea in March.
Restrictions on people's movements and the establishment of
quarantine zones to contain the spread of the hemorrhagic fever
has led to panic buying, food shortages and price hikes in
countries ill-prepared to absorb the shock.
"Even prior to the Ebola outbreak, households in some of the
most affected areas were spending up to 80 percent of their
incomes on food," said Vincent Martin, head of an FAO unit in
Dakar which is coordinating the agency's response.
"Now these latest price spikes are effectively putting food
completely out of their reach," Martin said in a statement,
adding the food crisis could hinder containment of the disease,
which is typically spread via the bodily fluids of the sick.
Rice and maize production will be scaled back during the
fast-approaching main harvest season as migration and movement
restrictions cause labour shortages on farms, FAO said.
Cash crops like palm oil, cocoa and rubber will be seriously
affected, squeezing the purchasing power of many families, who
will also lose income and nutrition due to the ban on bush meat.
Border crossing closures and the reduction of trade through
seaports have tightened food supplies in the three countries,
which are all net cereal importers, and propelled prices
upwards, exacerbated by higher transport costs.
The U.N. World Food Programme and FAO have approved an
emergency programme to deliver 65,000 tonnes of food to 1.3
million people affected by Ebola over a three-month period.
The price of cassava at a market in the Liberian capital
Monrovia rose 150 percent in the first weeks of August, the FAO
said, adding that currency depreciation in Sierra Leone and
Liberia was likely to force prices up further.
