* Labour shortages expected to hit main harvest season
* Cassava prices in Monrovia rose by 150 pct in August
* FAO needs $20 million for response plan
(Adds TV tag, details of FAO response)
By Isla Binnie and Emma Farge
ROME/DAKAR, Sept 2 The world's worst Ebola
epidemic has endangered harvests and sent food prices soaring in
West Africa, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)
said on Tuesday, warning the problem would intensify in coming
months.
The FAO issued a special alert for Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea, the three countries most affected by the outbreak, which
has killed at least 1,550 people since the virus was detected in
the remote jungles of southeastern Guinea in March.
Restrictions on people's movements and the establishment of
quarantine zones to contain the spread of the hemorrhagic fever
have led to panic buying, food shortages and price hikes in
countries ill-prepared to absorb the shock.
"In the three countries severely affected by Ebola, the
agriculture and food security situation is really
deteriorating," said Vincent Martin, head of an FAO unit in
Dakar that is coordinating the agency's response.
"People either cannot afford to buy food or it is not
accessible anymore," he said in an interview, adding that the
food crisis could hinder containment of the disease, which is
typically spread via the bodily fluids of the sick.
Rice and maize production will be scaled back during the
fast-approaching main harvest season as migration and movement
restrictions cause labour shortages on farms, the FAO said.
Cash crops like palm oil, cocoa and rubber will be seriously
affected, squeezing the purchasing power of many families, who
will also lose income and nutrition due to the ban on bush meat.
The price of cassava at a market in the Liberian capital
Monrovia rose 150 percent in the first weeks of August, the FAO
said, adding that currency depreciation in Sierra Leone and
Liberia was likely to force prices up further.
Border crossing closures and the reduction of trade through
seaports have tightened food supplies in the three countries,
which are all net cereal importers, and propelled prices
upwards, exacerbated by higher transport costs.
EMERGENCY FUNDING
The U.N. World Food Programme and the FAO have approved an
emergency programme to deliver 65,000 tonnes of food to 1.3
million people affected by Ebola over a three-month period.
Food is to be shipped to Ebola patients, suspected cases
living in isolation and to communities within the badly-affected
border zone of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone that has been
surrounded by a "cordon sanitaire" to prevent the further spread
of the disease.
In a sign of the lack of provisions within treatment
centres, a man escaped from an Ebola treatment centre in
Monrovia this week and walked through a market in search of
food.
"Sometimes you have an area right next to a quarantined area
where there is food but you can't get it there," Martin said.
Liberia, where cases are increasing fastest, said in August
that it has only enough rice stocks to last for about a month.
The WFP says it needs to raise $70 million to pay for its
emergency programme. In addition to this sum,
the FAO is seeking to raise $20 million to help isolated
populations grow their own crops and support themselves, Martin
said.
"Delivering food directly to the population is not
sufficient. What the FAO is proposing is to see how we can help
restore their livelihoods and help them cope by providing tools
to produce good and nutritious food," he said, and raising
chickens or short-cycle crops could form part of the solution.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)