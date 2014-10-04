BRIEF-Poxel appoints Anne Renevot as CFO
* Appoints Anne Renevot as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS Oct 4 A volunteer nurse who was the first French national to contract Ebola has left hospital after being successfully treated for the disease, France's health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The volunteer caught the disease while working for charity Medecins Sans Frontieres in Liberia and was evacuated to France last month.
The person was admitted to a military hospital just outside Paris and received an experimental treatment.
The worst outbreak on record of Ebola, a contagious, haemorrhagic fever, has killed more than 3,400 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, according to the World Health Organisation.
The United States is facing a first Ebola case after a man who travelled recently from Liberia to Texas was diagnosed with the disease earlier this week. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
BOSTON, April 25 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital, now pressuring carmaker General Motors to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday that it added three new long positions and exited several short positions.