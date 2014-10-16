(Adds no comment from health minister in graf 5)
PARIS Oct 16 A nurse suspected of having caught
the Ebola virus through contact with an infected humanitarian
worker was admitted to a hospital near Paris on Thursday, media
said.
The woman, suffering from a high fever, was transferred
under high security from her home in the Hauts de Seine region
of greater Paris to the Begin de Saint-Mande military hospital
outside the capital, Le Parisien daily said.
The woman had been in regular contact with a French
volunteer working with humanitarian group Doctors Without
Borders (Medecins sans Frontieres) who contracted Ebola in
Liberia and was repatriated to France last month.
It was not immediately clear from the report if the two came
into contact in France or Liberia or what the nurse's
nationality was.
The volunteer, the first French national to be infected with
the disease, received an experimental treatment for the virus
and subsequently recovered.
French Health Minister Marisol Touraine told RTL radio she
would make no comment on "situations that may or may not be
ongoing." The ministry said last week it would not comment on
suspected Ebola cases until after tests were performed.
BFM-TV said the nurse with the suspected case of Ebola had
been quarantined but tests had yet to be carried out.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage, Editing by John Irish and Andrew
Heavens)