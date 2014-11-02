PARIS Nov 2 A United Nations health worker
suffering from Ebola has been flown to France from Sierra Leone
for treatment, the French health ministry said in a statement
overnight.
The UN worker, whose name and nationality have not been
disclosed, was transported to France aboard a specially equipped
jet and placed in isolation at the Begin military hospital in
the eastern Paris suburb of Saint-Mandé, the statement said.
The UN worker is the second Ebola sufferer to have received
treatment in France since the start of the epidemic ravaging
West Africa. A French nurse repatriated in September has since
made a full recovery from the virus, which has killed almost
5,000 people.
The worker is being treated at the request of the World
Health Organization, the ministry said, adding that there were
currently no other confirmed Ebola cases in France.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jane Baird)