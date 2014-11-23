PARIS Nov 23 A U.N. health worker was
discharged from a French hospital on Sunday and left the country
after recovering from Ebola, the French Health Ministry said in
a statement.
The U.N. worker, whose name and nationality have not been
disclosed, had been flown to France from Sierra Leone and was in
isolation at the Begin military hospital in the eastern Paris
suburb of Saint-Mandé.
The death toll in the Ebola epidemic has risen to 5,459 out
of 15,351 cases identified in eight countries by the end of Nov.
18, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
