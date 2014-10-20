TOKYO Oct 20 Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp
said on Monday it was expanding the production of its
Avigan anti-influenza drug to reach an additional number of
Ebola patients.
France and Guinea plan to conduct clinical trials of Avigan
200 mg tablets, made by Fujifilm group company Toyama Chemical
Co, in Guinea to treat Ebola in mid-November, Fujifilm said in a
statement.
"Some research papers report that Avigan also shows efficacy
against the Ebola virus in animal testing with mice, and Avigan
has already been administered as an emergency treatment to
several (Ebola) patients evacuated from West Africa to Europe,"
the company said.
If the trial shows the drug to be safe and effective,
"Fujifilm is expected to receive requests to provide the
products for large-scale clinical use," it said.
Fujifilm's share price surged 30 percent to a high of 3,800
in two months to a six-year high of 3,800 yen on Oct. 7. It
closed in Tokyo on Monday at 3,392 yen, before the latest
announcement.
