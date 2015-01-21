By Ben Hirschler
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 United Nations
agencies need a final $1 billion to fight West Africa's deadly
Ebola epidemic as experts move to a new phase involving a
massive detective operation to trace remaining cases, the U.N.
Ebola chief said on Wednesday.
David Nabarro estimated that an overall total of $4 billion
in new money, equivalent to all the aid committed so far, was
needed by relief agencies and the worst affected countries
themselves to end the epidemic and "help these countries to get
back to the economic trajectory they had".
The unprecedented outbreak has so far killed more than 8,400
people, overwhelmingly in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, and
the international response has included balance of payments and
military support as well as medical help.
So far, U.N. bodies have received around $1 billion,
two-thirds of a target set last year. Nabarro, who heads the
U.N. response, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that
the World Health Organization, UNICEF and the World Food
Programme now needed the same amount again.
Although the rate of infection is slowing, experts in Davos
said tracking down remaining cases so that the disease cannot
flare up again will be a major task.
Jeremy Farrar, director of Britain's Wellcome Trust
international medical charity, said the epidemic would have "a
long and bumpy tail".
A priority for the next few months will be scaling up
efforts to trace all the contacts of infected people. Nabarro
said that would require perhaps 1,000 epidemiologists, since
there are still around 50 micro-outbreaks in the region:
"I can't say how long it will take, but it is that last part
of getting down to zero that might be the most difficult."
Drugmakers and research insitutions are meanwhile racing to
develop Ebola vaccines, which could yet have a role to play in
protecting healthcare workers and other at-risk groups,
depending on how much longer the epidemic lingers.
