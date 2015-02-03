LONDON Feb 3 Almost $2.9 billion was pledged by
the end of 2014 in donations to fight West Africa's Ebola
epidemic, yet only around 40 percent had actually reached
affected countries, researchers said on Tuesday.
A study by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs that tracked international donations showed
barely $1.09 billion had reached the worst affected countries by
the end of last year, they said.
"These delays ... may have contributed to spread of the
virus and could have increased the financial needs," said Karen
Grepin, a global health policy expert at New York University who
led the study and published it in the BMJ British medical
journal.
The West Africa Ebola epidemic, the worst in history, has
killed more than 8,800 people since it began more than a year
ago, decimating already weak health systems in Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone. Its spread now appears to be slowing,
especially in Liberia which now has just five cases.
Grepin analysed the level and speed of pledges made to fight
Ebola and how they aligned with estimates of funds required to
control the epidemic.
She found not only that more than half of funds pledged by
international donors had not reached the target countries, but
also that global agencies had failed to reliably estimate the
amount of money needed.
While Guinea first informed the World Health Organization of
a "rapidly evolving outbreak" of Ebola on March 23, 2014, the
first major international appeal was not until August, when some
$71 million was asked for.
By mid-September 2014, around six months after the epidemic
started, the United Nations estimated $1 billion would be
needed, only to raise that in November to an estimate of $1.5
billion.
"Clearly, international leaders have found it challenging to
estimate the financial requirements to tackle this rapidly
spreading outbreak," Grepin said in a commentary about her
findings. "The problem has not been the generosity of donors but
that the resources have not been deployed rapidly enough."
U.N. Ebola chief David Nabarro said last month a further $4
billion -- equivalent to all aid committed so far -- was needed
by relief agencies and authorities in the worst affected
countries to end the epidemic, with U.N. agencies alone needing
$1 billion of that to fund their part in the fight.
