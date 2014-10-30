CHICAGO Oct 30 Scientists have been puzzling
for years over why some people survive Ebola while many others
perish. A new study provides strong evidence that individual
genetic differences play a major role in whether people die from
the disease.
Researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle
reported their findings on Thursday in the journal Science.
They compared conventional lab mice, which typically just
die when infected with a mouse version of Ebola, with
genetically diverse lab mice that developed a wide range of
symptoms in much the same way that people infected with the
virus do.
Mice used in the study were generated from eight different
strains of the animal and were bred to represent human genetic
diversity. Symptoms in these genetically diverse mice ranged
from mild weight loss to full, hemorrhagic fever, including
internal bleeding, swollen spleens and changes in liver color
and texture.
"We infected these mice with a mouse-adopted strain of Ebola
virus," said Angela Rasmussen, a microbiologist at the
University of Washington who helped lead the study.
"In classical lab mice, this strain of Ebola kills the
animals but it doesn't produce hemorrhagic disease," she said.
Researchers think the findings may help answer some
questions about the Ebola outbreak in Guinea, Sierra Leone and
Liberia, which has killed about 5,000 people.
A major question has been whether Ebola survivors have had
some prior viral exposure that enables their immune systems to
fight the infection or whether there is something genetically
unique about survivors that makes them resistant.
The mouse study cannot address the issue of prior immunity
but makes a strong case for the idea that an individual's
genetic code plays a role in surviving Ebola.
"There is definitely a genetic component," Rasmussen said.
The study shows that host genes influence which cells become
infected and how much the virus replicates, said Professor
Andrew Easton, a virologist at the University of Warwick, who
was not part of the study.
"Most of these genes are involved in the very earliest
stages of our immune response to infection," something that has
also been seen with other viruses, he said in a statement.
Study co-author Michael Katze of the University of
Washington said he hopes the study will quell some of the debate
over the role of genetics in disease progression.
"These mice were infected with exactly the same dose by
exactly the same route by the same investigator. The only thing
that was different was the genetic background," he said.
One thing that has hindered Ebola research has been the lack
of a mouse model to study the disease. Rasmussen hopes her work
now makes it easier for scientists to study drugs and vaccines
that fight Ebola.
Most such studies are done in monkeys, but they can be hard
to work with.
Genetically altered mice are easier to control, especially
in the strict confines of a highly secure biocontainment
laboratory where such work must be done.
Rasmussen doesn't expect mice to replace monkeys, but they
may be useful for earlier-stage work.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)