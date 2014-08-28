CHICAGO Aug 28 Genetic studies of some of the
earliest Ebola cases in Sierra Leone reveal more than 300
genetic changes in the virus as it leapt from person to person,
changes that could blunt the effectiveness of diagnostic tests
and experimental treatments now in development, researchers said
on Thursday.
"We found the virus is doing what viruses do. It's
mutating," said Pardis Sabeti of Harvard University and the
Broad Institute, who led the massive study of samples from 78
people in Sierra Leone, all of whose infections could be traced
to a faith healer whose claims of a cure attracted Ebola
patients from Guinea, where the virus first took hold.
The findings, published in Science, suggest the virus is
mutating quickly and in ways that could affect current
diagnostics and future vaccines and treatments, such as
GlaxoSmithKline's Ebola vaccine, which was just
fast-tracked to begin clinical trials, or the antibody drug
ZMapp, being developed by California biotech Mapp
Biopharmaceutical.
The findings come as the World Health Organization said that
the epidemic could infect more than 20,000 people and spread to
more countries. A WHO representative could not
immediately be reached for comment on the latest genetic study.
Study coauthor Robert Garry of Tulane University said the
virus is mutating at twice the rate in people as it was in
animal hosts, such as fruit bats.
Garry said the study has shown changes in the glycoprotein,
the surface protein that binds the virus to human cells,
allowing it to start replicating in its human host. "It's also
what your immune system will recognize," he said.
In an unusual step, the researchers posted the sequences
online as soon as they became available, giving other
researchers early access to the data.
Erica Ollmann Saphire of the Scripps Research Institute in
La Jolla, California, has already checked the data to see if it
impacts the three antibodies in ZMapp, a drug in short supply
that has been tried on several individuals, including the two
U.S. missionaries who contracted Ebola in Sierra Leone and who
have since recovered.
"It appears that they do not (affect ZMapp)," said Saphire,
who directs a consortium to develop antibody treatments for
Ebola and related viruses. But she said the data "will be
critical to seeing if any of the other antibodies in our pool
could be affected."
Saphire said the speed with which Sabeti and colleagues
mapped genetic changes in the virus gives researchers
information that "will also be critical" to companies developing
RNA-based therapeutics.
That could impact treatments under way from Vancouver-based
Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp and privately
held Profectus BioSciences of Tarrytown, New York.
Part of what makes the data useful is the precise picture it
paints as the epidemic unfolded. Sabeti credits years of work by
her lab, colleagues at Tulane and the Sierra Leone Ministry of
Health and Sanitation in developing a response network for Lassa
fever, a virus similar to Ebola that is endemic in West Africa.
Several of the study authors gave their lives to the work,
including Dr Sheik Humarr Khan, the beloved "hero" doctor from
the Kenema Government Hospital, who died from
Ebola.
The team had been doing surveillance for two months when the
first case of Ebola arrived from Guinea on May 25. That case
involved a "sowei" or tribal healer, whose claim of a cure lured
sick Ebola victims from nearby Guinea.
"When she contracted Ebola and died, there were a lot of
people who came to her funeral," Garry said. One of these was a
young pregnant woman who became infected and traveled to Kenema
Government Hospital, where she was diagnosed with Ebola.
With the Lassa surveillance team in place, they quickly
began testing samples.
"We've been able to capture the initial spread from that one
person and to follow all of these contacts and everything with
sequencing," Garry said.
The team used a technique called deep sequencing in which
sequences are done repeatedly to generate highly specific
results, allowing them to see not only how the virus is mutating
from person to person, but how it is mutating in cells within
the same person.
What is not clear from the study is whether the mutations
are fueling the epidemic by allowing the virus to grow better in
people and become easier to spread. That will require further
tests in the lab, Garry said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)