CHICAGO Nov 7 Etienne Simon-Loriere of the
Pasteur Institut in Paris has his fingers crossed. He is heading
to West Africa on Sunday to inspect blood samples gathered from
Ebola patients in Guinea in hopes of tracing the path of the
virus in the country where the current outbreak began.
Such samples are scarce and precious. So far, only a few
scientists have them, and many more say they need them in order
to do critical research on the virus.
If the samples are in good shape, Simon-Loriere will extract
viral RNA and sequence the virus to draw a genetic map of how
the Ebola outbreak changed as it passed from person to person.
"Having this complete picture will be extremely important to
designing the best vaccines and the best treatments to make sure
they are effective on all of the virus that is circulating now,"
said Simon-Loriere.
Even slight changes in the right area of the virus could
render new rapid diagnostic kits being built on specific genetic
sequences obsolete. "We need to be sure the targets that we are
picking are correct," Simon-Loriere said.
So far, genetic sequencing has been done on only three
samples taken from two locations in Guinea, and these were
gathered at the beginning of the outbreak.
Simon-Loriere wants to sequence lots of samples from all
over Guinea to understand transmission patterns of the virus
before it crossed over to Sierra Leone, filling in the gaps
about how the virus changed from the early days of the outbreak.
The blood samples were gathered by scientists at Institut
Pasteur Dakar in Senegal. Simon-Loriere will extract viral RNA
in Dakar and ship the vials back to Paris, where he and
colleagues will use a technique called deep sequencing to detect
slight changes within the genetic code of the virus.
The team is collaborating with researchers at the Broad
Institute of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology, which conducted similar work tracing Ebola as it
first crossed into Sierra Leone.
That study, published in August, found that Ebola was
mutating twice as fast in humans as in fruit bats that carried
the virus.
Simon-Loriere is hopeful that the Guinean samples were
preserved well enough and frozen quickly enough after being
collected from patients to be suitable for use.
Eddie Holmes, an evolutionary biologist at the University of
Sydney who is not involved in the research, said key questions
will be understanding whether the virus in Guinea differs from
the one in Sierra Leone and whether there is anything
"biologically different" that could explain why this outbreak is
so much larger than any of the others.
Jim Kent of the University of California, Santa Cruz, which
in late September started an Ebola genome browser for use by
scientists studying the virus, said he wishes there were a
"continuous stream" of genetic sequences coming in to help keep
track of the virus.
"I just wish we could do something to get more samples," he
said.
