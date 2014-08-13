BERLIN Aug 13 Germany has urged its nationals
to leave Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone due to concern over
the Ebola virus, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The government's crisis management group met this morning
to discuss West Africa and the Ebola virus. It decided to
request all German citizens in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia
to leave," he said.
The request did not apply to medical workers or German
diplomatic staff and embassies will remain open, he added.
The Ebola outbreak is the world's largest and deadliest and
the World Health Organisation last week declared it an
international health emergency. So far, more than 1,000 people
have died, the vast majority in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Madeline Chambers)