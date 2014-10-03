WIESBADEN, Germany Oct 3 A Ugandan doctor
suffering from Ebola has arrived in Frankfurt from Sierra Leone
for treatment in the city's University Hospital, local
government officials said.
The worst outbreak of the virus on record has killed at
least 3,300 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia,
overwhelming health systems and crippling fragile
economies.
A case in the United States has heightened concerns that
Ebola could spread globally and could raise further questions
about travel restrictions from the affected countries.
"The patient is a physician from Uganda, who has worked for
an Italian NGO and has looked after patients in Sierra Leone,"
Stefan Gruettner, Health Minister of the German state Hesse told
journalists on Friday.
"It is a sign for those who help in the regions where the
disease has broken out especially badly that they get help if
they contract the disease themselves," Gruettner said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) had asked Germany if
they could help taking care of the patient, and, Rene
Gottschalk, head of the Frankfurt Competence Center for highly
contagious life-threatening diseases said the patient was being
treated in an isolation unit in the Frankfurt hospital.
"Within 30 minutes (from landing) the patient was out of the
airplane and put into a special transport vehicle bringing him
to the clinic," Gottschalk said.
The University Hospital Frankfurt is due to hold a press
conference later on Friday.
(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Louise Ireland)